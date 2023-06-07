Dream house buy turns deadly for Mbombela deputy sheriff who was shot dead for buying gogo’s house

Michelle Emelda Jones’ dream to become a homeowner ended in a bloody death, when she was shot dead in a hail of bullets at a shopping mall, after being allegedly threatened by the grandson of the previous home owner, a grandmother. Jones, who was a deputy sheriff in Mbombela, and her paraplegic partner, Julio Cohen, had purchased the Nelsville, Mbombela property and planned to take occupation in October.

On October 18, they went to the property to change the locks with a locksmith, but the locksmith was threatened and ran for his life after being allegedly threatened by the suspect, Henry Dlamini, who is a grandson of the previous owner. The grandson still had his valuables in the house. Jones said she too was threatened, but could not run, as she would have had to leave Cohen behind, who is a paraplegic.

She stayed and later went with her partner to report the matter to the police, who advised they obtain a protection order at the local magistrate’s court. Two days later, the couple obtained the order, but on the same day, before the order could be served on Dlamini, they came under fire while waiting for a friend at a local shopping centre. Jones was fatally wounded when their vehicle was sprayed with bullets, while Cohen was wounded.

Dlamini was arrested three days later after handing himself over to the police. He was denied bail and later turned to the Mpumalanga High Court which this week dismissed his appeal for bail, saying it was not in the interest of justice. According to court papers, the suspect had threatened to shoot them if they took ownership of the house and had appeared to pull out a firearm from beneath his bed when they were at the house to change locks on the doors.

The suspect was denied bail last year as the matter was deemed a schedule 5 crime. This week, in the Mpumalanga High Court, Judge TV Ratshibvumo ruled that it would not be in the best interests of justice to release Dlamini on bail. According to court documents, although the house was sold, Dlamini's items were still in the house and the couple were willing to let him pack his belongings.

“However, this man wanted more than that. He was fuming and threatening to shoot the two,” Ratshibvumo said. “He even took from under the bed, what seemed to be a firearm. The threats were so serious that the man who was hired to change the locks, abandoned his work and fled for his life.” After leaving the home, Dlamini allegedly told the couple that he would “come back for them”.

Jones and Cohen reported the matter to the police and were advised to seek a protection order against the accused. The order was granted on October 20, the same day her and Cohen's vehicle came under fire. They were waiting for a friend at a nearby shopping centre when they were attacked.

Ratshibvumo said despite her injuries, Jones was able to identify Dlamini as the shooter. The friend also identified Dlamini as the man with the firearm. “Some five days later, the Appellant (Dlamini) was arrested. He was brought before the Mbombela Magistrate Court (court a quo) where he applied for bail. “The State and the Defence informed the court that the crime with which the Appellant was charged, fell under Schedule 5, meaning he had to be kept in custody until the trial was finalised, unless he was able to satisfy the court that the interests of justice permit his release on bail.