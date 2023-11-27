Police at Lephalale in Limpopo have arrested a 43-year-old man for the murder of a 58-year-old man who is said to be the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. On Saturday, at around 6pm when the 43-year-old man returned home from work, he found his former lover with her new boyfriend drinking alcohol at his residence.

The murder happened at Snuifspeel, Onverwacht informal settlement, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. “According to the police report at this stage, the suspect was allegedly residing with his ex-girlfriend, prior to being served with a protection order that forced him to leave. Afterwards, the suspect managed to get his own shack at an empty stand,” Mashaba said. “The suspect asked them about their presence and it eventually resulted to a fight between the trio. The suspect subsequently stabbed the elderly man and his ex-girlfriend with a broken bottle,” said Mashaba.

Police and members of the emergency medical services were called to the scene, and on arrival they found the lifeless body of a 58-year-old man. The woman had sustained injuries to her shoulder. “The 43-year-old man was immediately placed under arrest at the scene. The suspect is expected to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of murder. Police investigations are continuing,” Mashaba said.

Last month, police in Limpopo arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. The murder happened at Khureng village in the Magatle policing precinct. “The 32-year-old victim arrived at his home at about 9pm, bleeding and seriously injured,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.