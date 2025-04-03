Drive-by shooting claims the life of a man in his twenties in Durban

A man in his twenties was fatally shot at the intersection of Che Guevara and Cleaver Roads in Davenport, Durban, on Thursday evening, causing his vehicle to crash into a nearby wall. ALS Paramedics were called to the scene just after 6pm and arrived to find multiple security personnel already in attendance, with the area cordoned off for safety.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find multiple security personnel in attendance with the area cornered off,” ALS Paramedics confirmed. “Paramedics were shown to a vehicle which had crashed into a wall on the side of the road.” Inside the vehicle, medics found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“Paramedics assessed a male in the vehicle, a male in his twenties, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Unfortunately, there was nothing Paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” ALS Paramedics said. The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but the South African Police Service (SAPS) was present at the scene and has launched a formal investigation. “At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown, however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further,” ALS Paramedics said.