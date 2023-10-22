Driver arrested following high speed chase moments after robbing store of cash and groceries

Mpumalanga police arrested a 35-year-old VW Polo driver following a high speed chase that ensued after the driver and accomplices allegedly robbed a store in Marapyane on Saturday. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the driver and a group of men went to the shop and pretended that they wanted to buy some items.

“When a male person who was selling at the time opened the burglar door to assist them, they suddenly shove him inside the shop whilst wielding firearms...They demanded cash and assaulted him,” said Mdhuli. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, three cellphones as well as groceries. The incident was reported to police who were busy operating in the area. They kept lookout for the car.

Police found the polo driver with items such as potatoes, matches, maize meal that were stolen from the store. Picture:Supplied by SAPS Eventually, police spotted the vehicle along the Mmametlhake Road driving in a high speed. When they tried to stop the car, the driver continued driving and ignored them. “A high speed chase then ensued and when suspects realised that the men and women in blue were not backing down, the driver stopped the vehicle where three quickly got out then took off on foot before disappearing into the nearby bushes to evade the arrest,” explained Mdhuli. When police checked inside the car, they found one suspect. Upon further search, they found an undisclosed amount of money, groceries, music speaker, and sneakers in the boot of the vehicle.

The man was arrested and charged with business robbery as well as possession of suspected stolen properties. Police also confiscated the vehicle. Mdhuli added that preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle belongs to the brother of the arrested man. The suspect is expected to appear in the Mbibana Magistrate's Court on October, 23, 2023.