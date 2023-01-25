Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Driver, charged over public drinking and ramming his truck into parked cars at Durban beachfront

A truck driver has been arrested after he drove into several cars along the Durban beachfront. l SUPPLIED

Published 1h ago

A truck driver is going to have a tough time explaining how he managed to ram his vehicle into several cars, parked along the Durban beachfront.

It is alleged that the driver and a friend were caught consuming alcohol on the beachfront.

According to police, officers from the Metro Police bicycle unit saw the large vehicle parked near the Pirates Lifesaving Club.

Officers approached the truck, registered with a logistics company in Zambia, and while they were removing alcohol from the vehicle, the driver tried to drive off but he crashed into cars parked nearby.

Metro Police confirmed that the man was charged for drunken driving, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Several parked cars were wrecked in the incident. l SUPPLIED

Bystanders gather at the scene after a truck rammed into several cars along the Durban beachfront. l SUPPLIED

The truck driver and his friend being arrested at at the scene. l SUPPLIED

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 festive season, Metro Police ramped up police visibility around the City, with stop and search operations increased around the local beachfront area. Police are urging people to refrain from consuming liquor at the beach.

In the uMhlathuze Local Municipality, officials disposed of a large quantity of confiscated alcohol at Alkantstrand Beach in Richards Bay.

Ward 2 councillor, Christo Botha, said alcohol wasn’t allowed at Alkantstrand. Botha also explained that various contracted security companies liaised with senior municipal officials to ensure compliance with City by-laws.

IOL

