Driver found dead in bullet-riddled VW Polo in Cato Manor the latest in a series of drive-by shootings in Durban

A man has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Durban's Cato Manor area. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said emergency teams were called out to Harry Gwala Road at around 11pm on Tuesday.

“On arrival at the scene a black Volkswagen Polo was found with multiple bullet holes. A man approximately 30 years old was found to have sustained fatal injuries,” Van Reenen said. He said the police were at the scene. The latest shooting comes five days after four men were gunned down in another drive-by shooting, just metres away.

Last week, IOL reported that four men had been shot in similar fashion. At the time, the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the victims, who ranged in age from 28 to 34, were murdered at the intersection of Wiggins and Carlow roads. Netshiunda said the men lived in Dunbar and Wiggins. The motive for the shootings remain unknown. Earlier that same day, four men were killed in drive-by shooting on the N2.

At the weekend, a father was shot dead while walking with his daughter in Newlands East. Saggy Reddy and his daughter, Bianca Reddy, 24, had been walking when a black VW Polo approached them. The passenger, who was in the back seat, started shooting at them. Reddy died in hospital. His daughter is recovering. Earlier in the month, a Durban tow truck owner was wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a popular bakery in the Berea. Speaking to IOL on gun violence last year, KZN Violence Monitor Mary de Haas said there were far too many guns (on the street) and urgent action was needed.

“There are historic stockpiles, guns coming over the border, and far too many going missing from police, military and dubious security companies,” she said. De Haas said there needed to be an immediate audit of missing police service guns and checks to ensure guns licensed to security companies were accounted for. A thorough audit of gun shops and ammunition sales should also be conducted, she said.