Driver wounded in hijacking attempt on N2, near Ballito

A driver has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following an attempted hijacking on the N2, in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. Emergency services attended to the scene, on the N2 just after Ballito on the province’s north coast just before 8am.

Medi Response KZN’s Kimberly Liell-Cock said reports from the scene indicated that the motorist was travelling along the highway when another vehicle drove up alongside it and occupants allegedly opened fire. “The single occupant sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. His vehicle then crashed into another vehicle before coming to a stop at the side of the road,” she said. The man was treated and stabilised at the scene before being rushed to a local hospital for further care.

The police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated accordingly. Liell-Cock added that traffic on the highway was severely affected and traffic was diverted while police and other roleplayers conducted the necessary investigations. Meanwhile, a female pedestrian was injured by a vehicle travelling in the emergency lane on the N2, southbound.