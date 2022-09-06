Driving school operator and vehicle examiners implicated in Fochville fraudulent driver’s licence racket

Durban – A driving school operator and vehicle examiners are among a group of seven people arrested allegedly running a driver’s licence syndicate in Fochville, Gauteng.
Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the Road Traffic Management Corporation, said the group – made up of examiners of vehicles, a driving school operator and applicants – were nabbed by the RTMC’s National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit.
Zwane explained that one suspect had apparently travelled from Cape Town to obtain a driving licence – allegedly without going through the normal process of applying for a driving licence.
“The suspects were detained at Fochville police station. The investigations are continuing, and the prospect of more arrests at this stage is not ruled out,” said Zwane.
“Advocate Makhosini Msibi has issued a stern warning to those seeking to obtain a driver’s licence fraudulently.”
Msibi said the anti-corruption unit will remain dedicated in bringing corrupt individuals to justice.
“Amateur drivers are contributing to the high fatality rate we face as a country, this corrupt practice puts many lives in danger as unskilled drivers don’t follow traffic rules and regulations. Reckless driving is one of the topmost reasons for road accidents,” Msibi said.
Last month, a KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was convicted on charges of corruption after he solicited a R800 bribe.
Sandile Lloyd Nene, 43, was sentenced to three years behind bars in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court for the incident, which took place in August 2019 while Nene was employed as a traffic official for KwaDukuza Municipality.
