Sunday, April 6, 2025

Drug bust in Khayelitsha | Woman arrested with R1 million worth of mandrax tablets

Image by: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Western Cape police arrested a 46-year-old woman after seizing drugs worth R1 million in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said police were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they received information about a premises in T-Block, Sector 6, Site B, Khayelitsha, which was allegedly being used as a liquor storage facility.

"The members immediately operationalised the information and on arrival, they found a lady on the premises carrying a big green bag and found 10 big packets with mandrax tablets and four small clear packets also with mandrax tablets," Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk further revealed that when the 10 packets were counted, each contained 1,000 mandrax tablets, while the four smaller packets held 100 tablets, with an estimated street value of R1 million.

"The suspect is set to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday, April 7, 2025, on charges of possession of drugs."

This arrest follows the recent operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, who arrested six people believed to be Mozambican nationals in connection with a clandestine laboratory discovered in Standerton, Mpumalanga, earlier this week.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, praised the community members for sharing valuable information that led to the recovery of the drugs and the arrest of the perpetrator.

IOL News

