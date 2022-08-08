Drug dealer escapes jail, gets R15K fine

Rustenburg - A 47-year-old man was given a fine of R15 000 or eight years imprisonment for contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, the Hawks said on Monday. Saidi Mussa Likongola was convicted and sentenced at the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West.

Hawks spokesperson in the North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Likongola was arrested on July 8, 2019, by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team after they followed up on information regarding alleged drug dealing. His car was searched and mandrax tablets were found. "Likongola led the team to his rental flat in Adamayview where more mandrax tablets and cocaine worth approximately R100 000 were found." Following his arrest, he was granted R1500 bail and made a series of court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced to a fine of R15 000 or eight years imprisonment.

"Additionally, the accused was sentenced to eight years imprisonment which is wholly suspended on condition that he is not convicted of the same offence for period of five years," she said. In Kimberley, Northern Cape, police said seized drugs with an estimated street value over R117 000-00 in Douglas. Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said the police followed up on information and raided a premise in Shushu Street, Bongani location.

He said a man was found in possession of 180 mandrax tablets. "Hundred mandrax tablets and 830 grams of dagga were found hidden under the seat of the suspect's vehicle and 80 mandrax tablets were found in the bedroom including cash believed to be the proceeds of drug dealings," Captain Tawana said. He said another man was arrested, following stop and searches in Shushu Street.

"The suspect was searched and found in possession of nine packages of crystal meth. "The team proceeded to an informal settlement in Douglas, following information of a suspect who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The alleged suspect, was not found at his premises. However, the members continued with the search and confiscated a replica of a 9mm firearm,“ he said. IOL