Drug deliveries: Man arrested in Tzaneen CBD while distributing illicit drugs stashed in his car

A 43-year-old man has been arrested by police in Tzaneen for possession of illicit drugs and contravention of the Immigration Act. The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, was arrested on Tuesday at Tzaneen in Limpopo’s Mopani District.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the arrested man is an undocumented foreign national. “It is reported that members of the provincial organised crime investigation unit received information about a motor vehicle, a white Toyota Etios with registration numbers FPD 344 L that was allegedly doing deliveries of illicit drugs within the Tzaneen CBD,” said Mashaba. Police in Tzaneen arrested a 43-year-old man and seized a consignment of illicit drugs worth R10,000. Picture: SAPS “The team operationalised the information received, and while driving in the town of Tzaneen at 10am on Tuesday, they spotted a vehicle at a parking lot that matched the description of the suspicious motor vehicle in question.”

Upon searching the car, police discovered nine sachets and one big plastic parcel of crystal meth. Mashaba said police officers also unearthed another plastic bag containing the drug methcathinone, colloquially referred to as kat or cat. “The suspect arrested was found to be illegal in the Republic of South Africa and the value of the drugs confiscated is estimated at R10,000,” said Mashaba.

Police in Tzaneen arrested a 43-year-old man and seized a consignment of illicit drugs worth R10,000. Picture: SAPS "The suspect is expected to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 7."

“Police received information about the suspect who was in possession of drugs while travelling from Pretoria, Gauteng province, after he had purchased them with the intention to distribute in Limpopo province,” said Mashaba. “The police reacted swiftly, started locating the suspect and spotted him between McKenzie and Radium R101 public road. “The suspect was found in possession of loose sachets containing heroine drugs with an estimated street value of R12,000 and he was arrested on the spot.”