Drug trafficker gets three years behind bars

Cape Town - The Wakkerstroom Magistrate's Court has handed a three year prison sentence to a drug trafficker who was caught in months imprisonment to Vusimuzi Msibi for being in possession of drugs. Wakkerstroom police arrest 42-year-old Vusimuzi Msibi on June 7, 2022, after they were tipped off that he was boarding a minibus taxi with drugs.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Msibi boarded a taxi from Volksrust was noticed by the whistle-blower who immediately notified the police that the accused was in possession of drugs. “Police in Wakkerstroom urgently set up a stop and search operation where Msibi was nabbed with his luggage filled with nyaope. “After going on trial in court, the accused was sentenced on Wednesday, March 29, by the Wakkerstroom Magistrate's Court to three years imprisonment, of which one year was wholly suspended,” Mohlala said.