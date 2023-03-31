Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 31, 2023

Drug trafficker gets three years behind bars

A drug trafficker was sentenced to 36 months in jail. Picture: Supplied

Published 4m ago

Cape Town - The Wakkerstroom Magistrate's Court has handed a three year prison sentence to a drug trafficker who was caught in months imprisonment to Vusimuzi Msibi for being in possession of drugs.

Wakkerstroom police arrest 42-year-old Vusimuzi Msibi on June 7, 2022, after they were tipped off that he was boarding a minibus taxi with drugs.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Msibi boarded a taxi from Volksrust was noticed by the whistle-blower who immediately notified the police that the accused was in possession of drugs.

“Police in Wakkerstroom urgently set up a stop and search operation where Msibi was nabbed with his luggage filled with nyaope.

“After going on trial in court, the accused was sentenced on Wednesday, March 29, by the Wakkerstroom Magistrate's Court to three years imprisonment, of which one year was wholly suspended,” Mohlala said.

Mohlala further added that the SAPS Provincial Management welcomed the sentence and applauded the excellent work by the Wakkerstroom police.

“The sentence will hopefully send a strong message to other drug traffickers that there is no space for drug peddling in the province,” Mohlala added.

