Drugs worth R225 000 found in hidden compartment of a Chrysler hearse in Kimberley

Cape Town - The Provincial Organised Crime Unit in Kimberley arrested two alleged drug dealers and confiscated drugs worth R225 000 found in the hidden compartment in a hearse. The team of detectives followed up on information and executed the search and arrests at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Police lieutenant colonel Sergio Kock, said when the team approached the parking area of the North Cape Mall they found the stationery silver Chrysler hearse in the parking area. They searched it and found Mandrax and tik in a compartment in the back of the vehicle. “Preliminary information indicates the vehicle belongs to a local funeral undertaker in Roodepan, Kimberley. “The 36-year-old male owner of the funeral undertaker business, who was also the driver at the time of the incident as well as the 34-year-old male passenger were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs,” Kock said.

Kock added that police confiscated 2 450 Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R180 000 and eight bags of tik valued at R45 000 and also seized an undisclosed amount of cash believed to be the proceeds of drug sales. “The two male suspects will soon appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court,” Kock said. Kock said that the police in the province will continue unabatedly to squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate and also encourage the community to continue to be the eyes and ears of the police and to report any criminal activity.