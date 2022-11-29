Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 29, 2022

‘Drunk’ BMW driver who killed cyclist was on his way to buy headache pills for his mother

Published 1h ago

Durban - A Johannesburg man has pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol following the death of cyclist Steven Preston.

Preston was knocked and killed while cycling in Fourways in June 2020.

According to News24, the driver of the BMW that ploughed into Preston has pleaded guilty to his crimes, telling the court that he was remorseful.

Ishe Davani, 43, took the stand in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In his plea explanation, Davani admitted that he was negligent and under the influence of alcohol when he drove to buy headache medication for his mother, News24 reported.

He told the court that he lost control of his BMW and struck Preston, who died at the scene 40 minutes later, they further reported.

Davani told the court that since the accident, he had stopped drinking and was filled with shame, according to News24.

But State Prosecutor Yusuf Baba provided documents to the court which showed that Davani was way above the limit.

According to News24, it showed that he had an alcohol level of 0.32mg per 100ml of blood.

The legal limit to drive was 0.05mg.

While Davani’s attorney said he was a suitable candidate for correctional supervision, Preston’s wife called for direct imprisonment, News24 reported.

She told the court that she had lost her soulmate and best friend.

The matter was postponed to Friday for closing arguments and possible sentencing.

IOL

