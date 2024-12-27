‘Drunk’ Eldorado Park Sergeant charged with murder after shooting his girlfriend

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the 42-year-old Eldorado Park police officer who fatally shot his 22-year-old girlfriend has been charged with murder. IOL reported on Thursday that the deceased woman, Chesnay Patricia Keppler, who was a member of the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, colloquially known as amaPanyaza, worked with the officer at the Eldorado Park police station.

Ipid spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said the sergeant allegedly killed his girlfriend using his service pistol in the early hours of Thursday. “He will make his first appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, December 30 2024,” said Suping. “The officer allegedly fired several shots at his 22-year-old girlfriend through the window at her residence in Eldorado Park, following a domestic dispute. After the incident, the accused officer fled the scene,” she said.

As he was about to be arrested during the day, the disgraced police sergeant allegedly shot and injured himself. “He is in hospital under police guard,” said Suping. “Ipid has reconstructed the crime scene and the officer is facing a murder charge.”

The station commander at Eldorado Park, Brigadier Maluleke said the shooting happened around 3pm on Thursday. "It's alleged that at about 3pm, the officer went to number 4 Smarag Street Eldorado Park to visit his crime prevention warden girlfriend. "She was off duty at the time of the incident. The officer was in the company of another constable, and he was under the influence of alcohol," said Maluleke.

It is alleged the officer was travelling in a State vehicle and he forced the deceased into the car with her other two friends. "It is alleged that he assaulted the deceased and her friends, but they overpowered him, and they ran into the house and locked themselves inside. One of the friends took video footage of what was happening during the fight," said Maluleke. The officer went back to the car, fetched his state firearm and went back into the yard.