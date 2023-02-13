Drunk Joburg motorist crashes into cop and flees the scene, crashes again and tries to escape

Pretoria - A drunk motorist has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after he allegedly crashed into JMPD officer Zwidfhela Daniel Singo and fled from the scene. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the motorist, who was driving a white Hyundai H100 and fleeing from the scene where he bumped officer Singo, went on to crash into another vehicle at a traffic circle while being pursued by police.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Sunday, 12 February 2023, whilst conducting a stop and search at Soweto Highway under the railway bridge in Mzimhlope, Orlando, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department officer Zwidfhela Daniel Singo was hit by a speeding white Hyundai H100 dropside,” said Fihla. Preliminary information, according to the JMPD, indicates that Singo had signalled for the Hyundai to stop, but the driver failed to halt the vehicle and crashed into the police officer. JMPD officer Zwidfhela Daniel Singo was airlifted to hospital after being he was hit by a vehicle he had signaled to stop. Photo: Supplied/JMPD “The driver of the Hyundai sped off after crashing into the officer. The officers on the scene gave chase to apprehend the suspect.

“Whilst attempting to evade the officers, the driver of the Hyundai crashed into a vehicle at the Soweto Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road traffic circle, and he again attempted to flee, but he was immediately apprehended by the officers,” said Fihla. “The driver was breathalysed as he was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. His breathalyser reading was 0.73 mg/l, which is above the legal limit of 0.24 mg/l.” The 55-year-old driver was arrested, and he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving and failing to stop at an accident scene.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He was detained at Orlando SAPS, where a case docket has been opened for further investigation,” said Fihla. “Officer Singo sustained serious injuries to the head and back. He was airlifted to Milpark Hospital, and he is currently in a stable condition.” Meanwhile, JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi has wished Singo a speedy recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement