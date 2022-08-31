Dudula’s skin-tone vetting of hospital patients smacks of inferiority complex, says Gungubele

Pretoria – Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the ongoing vetting of patients seeking to enter Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, is “highly regrettable” as it undermines everything South Africa stands for. “This country is a member of the progressive global nations and an affiliate to the progressive principles of the human tribe. Everything that has occurred there is against the constitutional imperatives of this country,” Gungubele spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

Story continues below Advertisement

Members of Operation Dudula have reportedly continued to confront people walking into the hospital, stopping patients who are dark-skinned. According to the “Sowetan”, members of the group mainly stopped women based on their “appearance and skin tone”, and also demanded to see proof of identification. The patients were also asked questions to ascertain their origin. White people and light-skinned black people were reportedly permitted to freely enter the hospital, while dark-skinned people faced a barrage of questions to prove if they are South African.

Gungubele said such actions are a manifestation of an inferiority complex. “There are a lot of such stories, but the point I want to make is that, if you were to check whether people belong to this country on the basis of being dark or not, it is an unfortunate perpetuation of inferiority complex which demonstrates how we are struggling to redeem, to liberate ourselves from the legacy of apartheid,” he said. “It is something that we got to deal with. How then do you use people’s colour to do that?”

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, the EFF in Gauteng said it is mobilising its members to “defend” the Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital where members of Operation Dudula have been vetting patients arriving at the facility and blocking foreigners from getting health care. EFF’s acting Gauteng provincial chairperson Itani Mukwevho questioned why police have not arrested or dispersed Dudula members, despite an interdict obtained by the health authorities against the people blocking the hospital entrance, and vetting patients. “We call on the Department of Health to tighten security and ensure that everyone who needs health care gets access to it. We call upon the civil society sector to join forces with the EFF in ensuring that migrants have access to health care,” Mukwevho said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The EFF in Gauteng calls for all fighters in Tshwane to mobilise and defend Kalafong Hospital and make sure our people receive medical health care.” The EFF in Gauteng has condemned what it termed “xenophobic attacks” targeting fellow Africans. The Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital said its staff members have also been targeted by members of Operation Dudula, as they are also required to produce IDs proving that they are South African before entering the hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement