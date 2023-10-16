Two men, arrested in connection for a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu two weeks ago, were out on parole after being convicted for the same crime previously. The pair were arrested on Saturday following a multi-disciplinary operation in Phoenix. A third person was also arrested for the attack.

Magma Security’s Shaheen Suleiman said the Hawks tracking team, along with police and private security companies, pounced on the trio on Saturday morning at Rainclover Place in Phoenix. “The men are aged between 37 and 51 and are due in court soon. They face charges of possession of suspected stolen property, possession of State property and possession of ammunition,” he said. Police had been following up on information about a cash heist in KwaMashu and traced the suspects to an area in Phoenix, driving a luxury Lexus sedan.

The men were cornered in Rainham where police recovered money, a SAPS reflector vest, police uniform with Constable ranks, a police mask, police radio, a money counting machine, blue overalls, police vehicle lights and a high calibre magazine with ammunition. Two of the men arrested are currently out on parole for cash-in-transit cases that they were convicted for. The CIT hesit in KwaMashu claimed the life of guard, Stanley Hansraj. Two others were left wounded.