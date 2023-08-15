Duo nabbed for alleged extortion of businesses of foreign nationals in Eastern Cape

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have arrested two men who allegedly extorted money for protection from businesses that are owned by foreign nationals in Stutterheim. The two suspects, aged between 38 and 40, were arrested for the allegations of extortion, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

They were arrested by the Provincial Kidnapping Task Team of the Hawks under East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) in collaboration with the Provincial Local Record Centre (LCRC) as well as Magma Security. Their co-accused, aged 39, was declared dead on the scene during a shootout with the police. On August 12, 2023, the task team followed up on information alleging suspects were on a mission to collect cash as a protection fee from businesses of foreign nationals in Stutterheim.

The information revealed that the suspects were going to collect money from the foreign nationals on the day, and the team planned an operation. "It is alleged that the suspects never pitched for the collection of the so-called protection fee from the businesses as planned and the team withdrew," police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said. "The following day, on August 13, 2023, the DPCI kidnapping task team received information again that the suspects were eventually going to collect the money from the target businesses, and the operation was resumed.

"It is further reported that indeed certain businesses had the protection fee successfully extorted from them,” Mhlakuvana said. Mhlakuvana further added that the suspects allegedly headed to their vehicle, and the police, who were on guard, approached the suspects. "However, it is reported that as the police were approaching, the suspects started to shoot at the police, and a shootout ensued.

"Two suspects were wounded during an exchange of gunfire. One sustained a gunshot on the arm and was taken to hospital while the second suspect was fatally wounded. "The third suspect fled from the scene driving a silver Renault vehicle towards King Williams Town," Mhlakuvana said. Mhlakuvana added that the police recovered two firearms, a Star pistol and Px pistol, from the scene that belonged to the suspects, for which both serial numbers were filed.

"The money that was collected from the businesses was recovered as well. "The vehicle that was used by the third suspect to evade arrest was later recovered after being involved in an accident where it collided with a horse between Stutterheim and King Williams Town. "The suspect was seriously injured during the accident and was also taken to hospital under police guard," Mhlakuvana said.