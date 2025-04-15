Duo sentenced to 25 years for stealing and damaging electricity infrastructure worth millions

Two men have been sentenced to a combined 25 years each in prison for their involvement in the theft and damage of essential infrastructure belonging to Centlec in Mangaung, Free State. The Bloemfontein Regional Court sentenced Tumisang Sello Khosi, 31, and Pitso Donald Molalenyane,34, on Monday, April 14, following their conviction for damage to and theft from essential infrastructure.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the pair had unlawfully entered a Centlec substation in November 2022 and stole electrical panels vital for the provision of electricity. The stolen panels were valued at R500,000, and the total damage to the infrastructure amounted to R2.5 million. “The investigation revealed that during November 2022, the two accused unlawfully gained entry into a Centlec substation," said Kareli.

"During this incident, they stole electrical panels crucial for the provision of electricity." The case was investigated by Sergeant Ratiba, with Amore Coetzee of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) serving as the prosecutor. Khosi and Molalenyane were arrested shortly after the incident, when they were found in possession of the stolen panels. They were charged and later convicted on both counts.

“Each accused will effectively serve a sentence of 25 years imprisonment. This significant sentencing underscores the commitment of the SAPS and the justice system to combat infrastructure-related crimes that negatively impact essential services and the community,” Kareli said. Of the 30-year sentence handed down to each man, 15 years for each charge, the court ordered that five years of the second count would run concurrently with the first. IOL News