Duo who extorted protection fees from foreign nationals to remain behind bars

Two men charged for allegedly extorting protection fees from foreign nationals made their first appearance in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on Monday. Aviwe Jacob, 33, and Mzimkhulu Moses Rayibo, 35, have been charged with corruption and are expected to apply for bail next week.

Jacob and Rayibo were arrested last week during a sting-operation by the Hawks Provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said police received information about suspects collecting protection fees in Stutterheim from the businesses of foreign nationals. “Information was followed and the team planned an operation for August 24,” Mgolodela said.

On the day of the sting-operation the men were arrested after allegedly collecting money from one of the businesses. “They were heading towards the direction of Engen garage on foot when they were approached by the members and were apprehended on the spot. “The money that was collected was also recovered,” she said.

This is the second incident that occurred in the Stutterheim area during the month of August. The two suspects, aged between 38 and 40, were arrested for the allegations of extortion, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition on August 13. The task team followed up on information alleging suspects were on a mission to collect cash as a protection fee from businesses of foreign nationals in Stutterheim.