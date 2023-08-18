Durban brothers jailed for seven years for attempted murder in July unrest

Durban brothers Dylan and Ned Govender were sentenced on Friday to an effective seven years behind bars for their involvement in the July 2021 unrest. Sentence was handed down in the Durban High Court on Friday.

The Govender brothers, who live in Phoenix, were initially charged with the murder of Mondli Majola, 19, in the Phoenix area. The accused were also charged with the assault of Nkululeko Mangwe and the attempted murder of Mxolisi Putuzowho who were also part of the group that was attacked. However, in May this year, they were acquitted of Majola’s murder due to insufficient evidence.

IOL reported the brothers were arrested after they were seen on video attacking five men from Amaoti township who were walking on Palmview Drive in Phoenix. Majola, who was part of this group of men, was shot and killed during the attack. The four other men managed to escape to a nearby house for safety after Majola tripped and fell.

Speaking to IOL shortly after court proceedings, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the brothers were convicted of attempted murder, assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm, and assault common. "On the attempted murder, they were sentenced to seven years behind bars; on assault common, 12 months behind bars; and assault with intent to cause gross bodily harm (GBH) four years. However, all the charges will run concurrently, and they will serve an effective seven years behind bars," said Kara, adding that the NPA welcomed the sentence.