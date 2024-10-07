Durban businessman Thoshan Panday to remain in jail after losing appeal on bail, here’s why

The Durban High Court has dismissed Durban businessman Thoshan Panday’s appeal on his bail refusal. Panday, 52, is to remain behind bars following his arrest on September 5, 2024, for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of R7.3 million.

Panday was denied bail a week later and took the decision on appeal. Judgment was delivered in the Durban High Court on Monday. Panday was not present in court, he is said to be receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Durban.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) said it noted the dismissal of Panday’s bail appeal by the Durban High Court. “In her judgement, Judge Esther Steyn concluded that Panday is a flight risk, considering that he had supplied false information to the court when he applied to relax his bail conditions to travel to the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Europe and other countries listed in his itinerary.” The IDAC said that Panday had travelled to the US, deviating from what the court had authorised.

“The judgment also highlighted that releasing Panday on bail will bring the criminal justice into disrepute,” said Henry Mamothame IDAC spokesperson. The matter will return to the Durban High Court on October 24, 2024. In a separate matter, Panday is also charged alongside nine accused currently appearing in the Durban High Court on fraud and corruption charges pertaining to the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Panday has been implicated as the sole member of Goldcast Trading CC which was awarded orders for accommodation for police members deployed within the KZN province during times of unrest in 2009 at inflated prices. Among the accused are his wife and mother and former provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Mmamonye Ngobeni. Panday is out on R100,000 bail in that matter.