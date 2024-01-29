Durban cash-in-transit heist leaves suspect dead, two guards injured

A suspected criminal was killed during a cash-in-transit heist in Durban on Monday morning. The incident took place off Warwick Avenue in the Durban central business district at around 8am.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they responded to reports of a shooting incident. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find SAPS (SA Police Service) already on the scene. “Two security officers were found with multiple gunshot wounds to their body and were in a critical condition.

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise both men on the scene before they were rushed through to a nearby Durban hospital for the urgent care that they required.” Jamieson said one man, believed to be a suspect, sustained fatal injuries and he was declared deceased on the scene. “At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

Another private security company, DRK Tactical that attended the scene, said a group of armed men allegedly robbed the cash van after it had picked up money from a local business. Spokesperson Cait Hagerman said it is alleged the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The SAPS has been approached for comment and this will be updated once received.