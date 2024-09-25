Durban construction bosses fight back. Four alleged construction mafia extortionist shot in gun battle

Four suspected extortionists between the ages 38 and 48 are under police guard at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during a shootout with security guards on Wednesday in Sydenham, Durban. Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said five men went to a construction site on O'Flaherty Road in Sydenham where a road is being constructed.

“Information at this stage suggests that five men went to a construction site on O'Flaherty Road in Sydenham where there is a construction of a road. The suspects reportedly demanded a certain amount of money from the owner of the construction company,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda said while the suspects were allegedly harassing the construction workers and demanding money, a security company was summoned to the site and an argument ensued which resulted in a shootout which left four suspected extortionists injured. “The four suspects were arrested for extortion and cases of attempted murder were also opened. Four licensed firearms were found in the possession of the suspects and their two vehicles were also seized,” he added.

Netshiunda said the suspects will appear in court when they have been discharged from hospital. Last week, KwaZulu-Natal police said they were searching for a man wanted in connection with a string of extortion cases in which he is allegedly terrorising business people in and around the Mariannhill area west of Durban. Netshiunda said a warrant of arrest has been issued for Linda Hlengwa who also goes by the name “Mjinja” or “Putin”.

KZN police are searching for Linda Hlengwa who also goes by the name ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’. Picture: SAPS In addition to extortion cases, police said Hlengwa is wanted in connection with cases of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. “Hlengwa was arrested on July 20, 2020 after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Ukuthula Street in St Wendolins in Mariannhill and was released from custody, pending ballistic results. “Since then, he has ignored summons to appear in court to face his charges. A warrant of arrest was issued by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on September 9, 2024.”