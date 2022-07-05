Durban cop accused of killing his school teacher wife to remain behind bars

Durban - A Durban policeman who is charged with the murder of his wife made a brief appearance in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.
The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara confirmed the accused, Mthokozisi Nene, will remain in police custody.
“The matter was adjourned to July 13 for bail consideration.
Nene, who is stationed at Hammarsdale SAPS, is accused of killing his wife, Thobeka Nompilo Nene,41, between June 22 and June 23.
The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead.
In addition to murder, Nene also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The murder incident took place at the couple’s home in Inchanga.
KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said that it was unthinkable that anyone would consider taking the life of his wife, especially a person who is supposed to provide more support to the family.
"We are disturbed that our children have been robbed of a teacher, but our social workers will provide school children, deceased biological children and the family with psycho-social support. We are pleased that the community has come together to oppose bail for this man. We will continue to monitor this case until it comes to an end," she said.
IOL