Durban cop accused of killing his wife to remain behind bars

Durban: A Durban policeman who is accused of killing his wife in their Inchanga home in June will remain behind bars. Mthokozisi Nene appeared in the Camperdown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for a bail application.

According to Natasha Kara, the provincial spokesperson for the NPA, the bail application is expected to continue on July 18. The accused was remanded back into police custody. Nene is charged with the murder of his wife Thobeka Nompilo Nene, 41. Thobeka who was a teacher sustained a single gunshot wound to her head.

In addition to murder, Nene also faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. His appearance was met with a group of women protesting outside the courthouse, asking for the judiciary to deny his bail. MEC for Social Development in KZN Nonhlanhla Khoza supported the protest.

