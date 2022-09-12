Durban cop accused of killing suspect he took in for questioning, to appear in court

Durban – A Sergeant from Mariannhill SAPS is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He is accused of kidnapping and murdering a suspect in Dassenhoek, Mariannhill.

“The suspect who is now deceased was allegedly taken in for questioning by the accused officer on 21 August 2022 and never returned home,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping. She said the deceased’s body which was hidden under the stormwater pipe near Camperdown. Suping said during the recovery of the body, Ipid was assisted by the KZN Search and Rescue Dog Handler Unit, SAPS Mariannhill and the National Intervention Unit.

She said the policeman is detained at the Pinetown Police cells and will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this morning. Suping said the Ipid investigation is continuing with a possibility of more arrests. IOL