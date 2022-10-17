Durban cop accused of shooting two women he was ‘romantically involved with’ expected in court

Durban – A 23-year-old police accused of killing two women is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court today. The women were found dead in Mandela Park, KwaNyuswa early on Friday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two women, 18 and 24, were declared dead by paramedics. Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the accused, a constable stationed at Hillcrest SAPS, has been charged for the the alleged murder of two women at his residence. “Both deceased women had gunshot wounds in their arms and heads.

“Eleven empty cartridges, four bullet heads and a porn video were found at the scene the house,” Suping said. Meanwhile KZN MEC for Social Development has called for justice and sent her deepest condolences to both victims’ families. She said although information remains sketchy, it is alleged the police officer was in a romantic relationship with both women.

Story continues below Advertisement

Khoza said anyone who commits atrocities against women deserved no mercy from the criminal justice system. “We are very disturbed that a police officer, someone who is expected to be in the forefront in providing safety of citizens, became the one facing such an accusation. Indeed, he must provide answers,” she said. The Department said a team of social workers would be picketing outside court today, to ask the court not to grant the accused bail.

Story continues below Advertisement