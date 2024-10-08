Durban cop caught with Zarah Ramsamy’s mom’s bank card to remain behind bars

A Durban cop who was arrested and charged for theft after he was found in possession of a bank card belonging a hijack victim will remain behind bars. Minenhle Makhaye, 27, made a first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) constable was arrested in Cato Manor in the early hours of Friday morning, October 4, after he was allegedly found in possession of a bank card belonging to Zarah Ramsamy’s mother Shaida. The 11-year-old Grade 5 pupil was killed on September 11, 2024 after she was run over by fleeing hijackers in the parking lot of a fast-food outlet. Zarah Ramsamy, 11, was run over by armed hijackers fleeing with her mother’s vehicle from a fast-food outlet in Malvern in Durban. Picture: Social media On Friday morning, police said Makhaye had not been linked to the hijacking.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police wished to set the record straight that the officer was not linked to the hijacking nor the murder. “The constable was arrested after he was found in possession of a bank card which belongs to the owner of the vehicle which was hijacked during the incident in question. “When the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the same constable was called upon to drive the vehicle to the Malvern (police station). It was during that time that the constable (allegedly) got hold of the bank card and stole it.”