Durban - An off-duty Durban policeman is due to face murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend after a domestic dispute. The incident took place near the Mdavu tavern at Emachobeni area in Inanda on Friday at around 10.30pm.

It is believed the victim is also a police officer. According to an incident report, the couple had been arguing on the street outside their car when the victim pulled out his state firearm and shot his girlfriend dead. He allegedly shot a community patroller in the right arm when he tried to intervene.

The policeman then allegedly shot himself in the head. He survived the shooting and was taken to a nearby private hospital. On Monday morning, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was investigating a case of murder. Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “The police officer in question will be charged in court in absentia for murder because he is still critical in ICU after killing his girlfriend and turning thereafter shooting himself.

“He survived the shooting and was taken to hospital.” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Inanda police were investigating charges of murder, attempted murder and an inquest following an incident where a suspect fatally shot a victim before allegedly turning a gun on himself following an argument on May 26 in the Emachobeni area, Inanda. “Another person was shot on the arm as he tried to intervene. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.”