Durban cop granted bail after alleged hit on businessman Thabiso Ngcobo

Durban policeman, Captain Pedro Miguel Rodriguez, has been granted R5,000 bail following his involvement in an alleged hit on a local businessman, Thabiso Ngcobo, in May. Rodriguez, an officer with the Durban K9 Unit, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday. He has been ordered not to enter the Hillcrest area or interfere with the complainant as a condition of his bail.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, stated that Rodriguez is among ten police officers accused of shooting at Ngcobo's vehicle. He is also charged with falsifying a vehicle numberplate. "The other nine officers were arrested three weeks ago and are out on R5,000 bail each. Rodriguez was only arrested by Ipid today, as he was out of the country during the arrest of his colleagues," Shuping said.

It was previously reported that Ngcobo, who works in the construction and transport sectors, was travelling along the M13 near Pinetown last month when he was approached by armed men in four vehicles. The armed men, later identified as police officers, allegedly tried to drive him off the road. According to Shuping, the police officers allegedly shot at his car when he refused to open his car window after he was instructed to do so.