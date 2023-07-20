Durban cop shot dead had intervened in a truck hijacking

A Durban Metro Police officer, Errol Ogle, who was shot and killed on the M7 on Thursday morning had unknowingly stopped hijackers. Providing clarity on the shooting incident that took place on the Durban-bound Hans Dettman, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the metro police officer was on duty when he noticed a truck was driving contraflow to traffic.

“It is alleged the officer instructed the truck driver to stop. “Little did he (the policeman) know that a truck-jacking was in progress,” he said. Netshiunda said four suspects driving a silver VW Polo had hijacked the truck.

“The suspects shot and killed the police officer and reports indicate that the suspects took the police officer’s vehicle, his firearm and fled the scene,” he said. The police vehicle, according to Netshiunda, was later recovered in Stapleton Road in Pinetown. Police are on the hunt for the suspects.

Garrith Jamieson, from ALS Paramedics, said they attended to reports of a shooting just after 7am and found the officer with a single bullet wound to the chest. “There was unfortunately nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene,” he said. Durban Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they won’t be commenting until they had met with the deceased’s family.