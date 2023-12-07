Durban cop shot several times entering his driveway

The incident took place on Gumtree Road in Nazareth just before 10pm.

According to police, the 35-year-old man had just got out of his car to open the gate when he noticed a motor vehicle, with four unknown suspects, who opened fire on him.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim retaliated, firing shots at the suspects, wounding two of them, aged 35 and 38.

“They were taken to hospital where they are under police guard. They will appear in court once they are discharged from hospital.”