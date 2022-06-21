Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Durban cop who allegedly shot his son ‘mistaking’ him for an intruder to remain behind bars

File image

Published 2h ago

Durban – A Durban policeman who allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son, mistaking him for an intruder, made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The man, who faces a charge of murder, has been remanded in police custody.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “The matter was adjourned to June 24 (Friday) for further investigation and bail consideration.”

The incident took place on Sunday in Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Manor Gardens, at around 10am.

It is alleged that the father was asleep when he heard his son shouting for help.

When he awoke saw an unknown man at the window and fetched his state-issued firearm.

The man is alleged to have fired shots through the window, not knowing that his son was outside.

The 10-year-old was shot in the chest and foot and died on arrival in hospital.

Spokesperson Suping said: “Ipid is investigating a case where a police officer fatally wounded his son with his service pistol over the weekend after he mistook him for an intruder,”

IOL

