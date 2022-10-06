Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 6, 2022

Durban cop who killed son after mistaking him for an intruder appears in court

The Durban Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Theo Jeptha/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Durban – A Durban policeman who allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son “by mistake” in June, thinking he was an intruder, made a brief appearance in court this week.

Hlonipani Maxwell Luthuli, 40, faces a charge of murder.

Luthuli is alleged to have shot his son at their Queen Elizabeth Avenue home in Manor Gardens.

It is alleged he had been asleep when he heard his son screaming for help.

He ran downstairs and saw an unknown person at the window.

The policeman ran back for his state-issued firearm and fired shots through the window from inside the house.

He did not know his son was outside.

The child sustained bullet wounds to his chest and foot and died on arrival in hospital.

Luthuli appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Lizzy Suping said the matter was adjourned to December for the submission of technical reports.

Luthuli’s bail of R2 000 was extended.

He is not permitted to have any contact with witnesses and had to hand his travel documents over to the investigating officer.

