Durban cop who killed son after mistaking him for an intruder appears in court

Durban – A Durban policeman who allegedly shot and killed his 10-year-old son “by mistake” in June, thinking he was an intruder, made a brief appearance in court this week.

Luthuli is alleged to have shot his son at their Queen Elizabeth Avenue home in Manor Gardens.

It is alleged he had been asleep when he heard his son screaming for help.

He ran downstairs and saw an unknown person at the window.