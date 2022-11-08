Durban couple arrested for killing a magistrate’s son outside a nightclub

Durban – A Durban couple have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Port Shepstone man who was stabbed outside a Durban nightclub at the weekend. Bryson Munilall, 27, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning on Chris Hani Road.

He is the son of a KwaZulu-Natal magistrate. “It is alleged that on 5 November 2022 at 4am, the 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on Chris Hani Road. “Two suspects aged 21 and 28 were placed under arrest and charged with murder.”

The matter is being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS. The duo, according to a police source, are husband and wife. They were charged with murder at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday and remanded in police custody.

Munilall’s funeral took place on Tuesday in Port Shepstone. In a separate incident, last month, a teenager was stabbed in Phoenix. Police said a 16-year-old was thereafter arrested and charged for the murder

Phoenix Police Station spokesperson Captain Louise Naidoo said the teenagers had allegedly been arguing over whose district they were in. A fight had ensued. Police said it is alleged the victim, also 16, was stabbed once in the chest with a butterfly knife and was declared dead on arrival at a local clinic. The victim’s family have called for justice.