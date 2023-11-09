Durban couple comes under fire: husband dies in a hail of bullets

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder of a 61-year-old in Glenwood on Wednesday night. According to ALS Paramedics, the shooting incident took place on York Avenue in Berea at around 7.30pm.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find multiple security companies in attendance. “Paramedics found a husband and a wife who had been shot and assaulted multiple times. “The male had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for him, and he was declared deceased at the scene.

“His wife had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her arms and was assaulted. “Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise her on the scene before rushing her through to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that she required.” Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting were unknown.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Umbilo SAPS are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, following the fatal shooting of a man and the attempted murder of his wife. “Reports indicate that the woman who was with the deceased was also shot and sustained an injury to her finger. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Week after week, there has been a spate of shootings in and around the Durban area.