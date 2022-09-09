Durban couple who pleaded guilty to defrauding Blind and Deaf Society of millions expected to be sentenced today

Durban – The sentencing proceedings in the trial of a Durban couple who pleaded guilty to defrauding the KZN Blind and Deaf Society of more than R13 million are expected to begin in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at 9am. Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, and Ayush Rambally, 32, pleaded guilty to fraud and theft in June this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

They remain behind bars. Ramiah pleaded guilty to 354 counts of fraud, amounting to over R12m, while Rambally pleaded guilty to 79 counts of theft, amounting to approximately R1.7m. In her plea Ramiah, who worked as a finance officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society from March 2012 to February 2019, said she committed the fraud by paying herself inflated salaries, twice and sometimes more times in the same month.

She said she also created false payments to suppliers and fabricated evidence to support those payments. She also paid money into her husband’s bank account. Rambally, in his plea, said that he took the money knowing very well that he was not entitled to it, as he was neither an employee nor a creditor of the Society.

Story continues below Advertisement