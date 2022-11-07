Durban couple who swindled KZN Blind and Deaf Society of R12m to spend first Christmas behind bars

Durban – A Durban husband and wife found guilty of swindling millions of rand from the KZN Blind and Deaf Society will spend Christmas behind bars. Ruvanya Ramiah, 31, and Ayush Rambally, 32, were due to be sentenced this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, provincial spokesperson for the NPA Natasha Kara said the matter was adjourned for sentencing to January. In June this year, the couple pleaded guilty to hundreds of counts of fraud amounting to R12m. Ramiah, who worked as a finance officer for the society between March 2012 to February 2019, said she committed the fraud by paying herself inflated salaries, twice and sometimes more times in the same month.

She said she also created false payments to suppliers and fabricated evidence to support those payments. Her husband in pleading guilty to 79 counts of fraud said he took the money knowing very well that he was not entitled to it, as he was neither an employee nor a creditor of the society. In admitting that his actions were wrong, he admitted to using the society’s money for him and his wife’s purposes.

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple were arrested in April this year and were subsequently denied bail the following month. According to the NPA, the pair were arrested in Estcourt after evading authorities for some time. IOL