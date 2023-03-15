Durban court dismisses appeal request of woman who gambled nearly R17m in a year

Cindy Saunders was sentenced last month after she was found guilty of defrauding her previous employers of close to R17million.

Saunders worked as an export controller at two companies, Nicholson Shipping and SK Boyz, between 2017 and 2018, where she stole money and spent it at casinos. She also spent the monies paying off her debt at loan sharks and on online gambling applications.

DispatchLive reported that Saunders was sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

Saunders then acquired the services of a new legal team to apply for leave to appeal. However, Durban Magistrate's Court Commercial Crime Court magistrate Garth Davis denied the application, adding that her legal representatives had not considered how her children would be impacted by her imprisonment and that they were placing too much emphasis on Saunders' personal circumstances rather than the seriousness of her crimes.