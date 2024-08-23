Durban dentist found guilty of culpable homicide following death of Canadian citizen at his rehab centre

A Durban dentist, who was charged following the death of a Canadian citizen at his unregistered drug facility, has been found guilty of culpable homicide. Anwar Mohamed Jeewa, 64, was convicted in the Durban High Court on Thursday.

The victim Milos Martinovic had died in November 2017 while an in-patient at the Minds Alive Wellness Centre, in the Westville area. He had travelled from abroad to receive treatment for his addiction to Oxycontin (an opiate) and Xanax. The National Prosecuting Authority in KZN said in addition to culpable homicide charges, Jeewa was found guilty of several other charges.

These included compounding, or dispensing, manufacturing, and exporting of a Schedule 6 substance, in this case being Ibogaine, without holding a licence or being authorised to do so. Jeewa, who is a qualified dentist registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), was also convicted of establishing and managing an unregistered treatment centre. “However, from 2011 to November 2017, he operated a drug and alcohol treatment/detoxification facility under the name of Minds Alive Wellness Centre, in the Westville area,” explained NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

“This facility was not registered with the Department of Social Development as a treatment centre nor was it registered with the Department of Health as a detoxification centre,” she said. “Jeewa was aware that such registration was a prerequisite to operating such a facility.” She said the Minds Alive website contained information relating to the services offered by the centre and by Jeewa.

The NPA said Jeewa advertised himself as a specialist with extensive knowledge in Ibogaine therapy for drug addiction. The court heard that Martinovic learnt of Minds Alive through its website and contacted Jeewa, whom he believed to be a medical doctor. “Martinovic reached out to Jeewa to obtain Ibogaine therapy for his addiction to opiates and benzodiazepines who agreed to treat him for a fee.”

The NPA said Martinovic travelled to South Africa for this treatment and on his arrival at Minds Alive, he had an unknown number of OxyContin tablets, and 16 boxes of Xanax which Jeewa allowed him to keep. “Jeewa told him to continue taking the OxyContin and Xanax tablets to avoid the withdrawal symptoms associated with the abrupt discontinuation of a drug but to try to reduce his intake in preparation for the Ibogaine therapy,” she said. “Jeewa effectively directed Martinovic to self-medicate with no supervision.”

The NPA said on November 7, 2017, Martinovic was admitted to Minds Alive and an enrolled nurse (who worked for Jeewa), administered Ibogaine capsules to him, under Jeewa’s instruction. “She gave him three to four separate doses. At some point, following the administration of the last dose of Ibogaine, Martinovic went into cardiac arrest and subsequently died. “During the treatment, Martinovic was not adequately monitored and there was an ineffective emergency response after he experienced the cardiac arrest.”