Durban drug bust: R500,000 cocaine seized, foreign national arrested

A 44-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was allegedly found with drugs worth more that R500,000. Police pounced on a flat in Montclair in Durban on Saturday.

Drugs seized following a raid at a flat in Monclair, Durban. Picture: SAPS KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-driven operation by the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit officers resulted in the raid at Northridge Park. “Police received information about suspicious activity taking place at a flat,” Netshiunda said. “Upon arrival at the flat the suspect was caught in the act of packaging cocaine and methcathinone worth an estimated street value of R565,000.”

Netshiunda said the suspect was arrested for dealing for drugs. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said more than R47 million worth of drugs were seized according to their fourth quarter report. A total of 67 suspects were arrested — 42 were South African and 25 were foreign nationals.

The Hawks said five drug laboratories were dismantled with the total value of R27 million. Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said it is imperative to educate our communities to stop the demand of drugs whilst law enforcements stop the supply. Last week police bust a clandestine drug lab in Limpopo. Five people, comprising of three Mexican nationals were arrested.