Two passengers who attempted to rob an e-hailing driver in the Wentworth area have been killed after the driver fired fatal shots at the group, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday. The incident took place at the corner of Pascal Grove and Mia Avenue in Wentworth at around 4pm on Sunday.

Police said a teenage girl, 17, had requested the ride. The riders allegedly pointed a firearm at the driver and tried to rob the driver of his cash and cellphones, but he managed to break free and fired at the group of four. KZN police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said a 17-year-old teenage girl had requested a ride from an e-hailing company and upon arrival at the pick-up spot, he was confronted by three more people who informed the driver that they were riding with the teenager, who sat at the front seat. “During the ride, the driver was attacked and pointed with a firearm. He was robbed of his cellphone and cash during the incident,” she said.

Ngcobo said the victim allegedly managed to escape and shot at the suspects with his own firearm. “Reports indicate that two of the suspects were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead,” she said. Ngcobo said police are investigating an inquest and armed robbery at Wentworth SAPS.

According to information, during the ride, one of the occupants requested to be dropped off and this is when they all pounced on the driver. The victim was allegedly grabbed from behind and the female teenager who was seated in front, began robbing him of his cellphone and money. The e-hailing driver managed to break free and jumped out of the vehicle and realised that they were pointing a firearm at him and he retaliated.