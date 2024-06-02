Durban family violently attacked at their home in stabbing incident

A family in Durban was attacked with a knife in the early hours of Sunday morning. According to the statement, the Advanced Life Support (ALS), paramedics responded to a multiple stabbing incident on Hyder Road in the Glenmore area in Durban.

The paramedics arrived at around 3.30am and were shocked by the violence of the crime. Three family members had been attacked, according to the statement and had multiple stab wounds. As soon as the situation was assessed more ambulances and ALS paramedics were dispatched to assist.

After the paramedics conducted the assessment, they found that a woman patient, in her forties, had sustained multiple fatal stab wounds to her body. Paramedics said that there was nothing more to be done and the victim was declared deceased on the scene. The ALS paramedics said that a father and son were found at the scene, also with multiple stab wounds to their bodies.

Both victims were in a critical condition and paramedics were required to perform multiple techniques to stabilise on the scene before they were rushed to a nearby hospital. It is unclear as to what led up to the attack, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were at the scene to conduct an investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Crime in KZN The latest quarterly crime statistics revealed that Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal became the murder capital in South Africa, with 93 killings, followed by uMlazi, 59 and KwaMashu 52. Statistics South Africa noted that in the last year 1,135 women and 285 children were murdered. A staggering 18,474 cases of assault grievous bodily harm were recorded by women. The stats showed murder stood at 7,710 nationally, while KZN was at 1,649.