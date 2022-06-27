Durban farmer finds bullet-riddled body in canefield

Durban: A Durban farmer made a gruesome discovery in a canefield in Inanda on Monday morning.
According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA the farmer discovered the body of an unidentified male with a gunshot wound to the head.
“He alerted us and we arrived on scene at around 7am.
“After examining the victim, he showed no signs of life and was declared dead.”
Balram said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and right arm.
“The motive for the murder was not established.”
Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said just after 8:30am, Verulam police were on patrol in Verulam when they came across the body of an unknown man with a gunshot wound in the forehead and two more in the hands.
“Verulam police are investigating a case of murder.”
IOL