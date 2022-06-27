Durban farmer finds bullet-riddled body in canefield

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA the farmer discovered the body of an unidentified male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Durban: A Durban farmer made a gruesome discovery in a canefield in Inanda on Monday morning.

“He alerted us and we arrived on scene at around 7am.

“After examining the victim, he showed no signs of life and was declared dead.”

Balram said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and right arm.