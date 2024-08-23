Durban father and son arrested in connection with the murder of a missing man

A Durban man and his adult son have been arrested by police in connection with the murder of a man who was reported missing. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Ndwedwe arrested the 48-year-old father and his 25-year-old son following the recovery of a body in a demolished pit latrine at Mwolokohlo village in Ndwedwe on Thursday afternoon.

“The 25-year-old was initially arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and further investigation revealed that he was the last person who was seen with the person who had gone missing,” said Netshiunda. He said police investigations uncovered that the suspects allegedly killed the victim, aged 29, and dumped his body in a pit latrine before demolishing it. “On Thursday, a search was conducted and a decomposing body was recovered.”

Netshiunda said the father and son are also allegedly linked to two other murder cases in KZN. He said in the one case a security officer was killed in May and was found dumped on the road tied with a rope. “The other was the murder of a man in January 2021 whom they allegedly stabbed before dumping his body on the street, few meters away from their home,” Netshiunda said.