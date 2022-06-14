Durban father confirms kidnappers demanded a ransom for his son’s release

Durban: The father of a Durban man who was kidnapped during a hijacking on Sunday night has spoken out about their ordeal. Chad Dorkin, 24, was abducted while visiting friends at Woodford Grove, off Umgeni Road, at around 8pm on Sunday night.

He was found on Monday night. In a statement, his father, Elton Dorkin, said Chad was abducted and held in multiple locations over a 24-hour period. He said ongoing investigations by police and private security groups led to Chad being released in the vicinity of Queen Nandi Drive, Durban, at around 9pm on Monday night.

He was unharmed. “I can confirm that a ransom was demanded for his release. However, due to ongoing police investigations, we are not able to disclose any further details. “The abductors did not provide any motive for the kidnapping.”

Dorkin said, right now, Chad is resting and recovering from the trauma. “He is incredibly grateful for all the prayers and support. We are all deeply appreciative of the Durban community, which came together to support us through this painful experience. “The efforts undertaken by the police, private security groups, community watch forums, prayer groups, the Anglo-American family, and, especially, by our dear friends, family and neighbours are what made it possible for us to come out on the other side of this.”

KZN police Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that the victim returned home safely. “The vehicle is still being sought, and the investigation continues.” IOL