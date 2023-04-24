Durban granny hears loud bang and finds 7-year-old grandson shot in the head

Durban - A seven-year-old KwaZulu Natal boy was rushed to hospital this weekend after being shot in the head. The incident took place in Millarina Drive, Newlands West, just after 4pm.

According to an incident report, the boy’s grandmother, who had been inside the house, heard a loud bang coming from outside. She went to investigate and found her grandson lying in a pool of blood against the fence. The grandmother and a neighbour took the boy to hospital.

The gunmen and motive for the shooting are unknown. The SAPS has been approached for comment. In the early hours of Friday morning, 10 members of one family, were killed in Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg.

The youngest victim was 13. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the scene on Friday. Lirandzu Themba, the Police Ministry spokesperson, said that hours after the attack, a police manhunt ensued for the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting.

“Police officers acted with agility on their intelligence, coupled with information from the community, on the possible whereabouts of some of those responsible for the heinous crime. “Less than 2km away, a shoot-out ensued when police confronted four men participating in a ‘cleansing ceremony’ conducted by a traditional healer. “Police arrested two of the four suspects. One is under police guard in hospital after sustaining injuries during the shoot-out with police.