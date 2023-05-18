Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Durban husband accused of shooting his wife outside a primary school to apply for bail

Photo of private

A woman was shot multiple times in Durban on Monday. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – A 63-year-old Durban man who allegedly tried to run his wife over and then shot at her, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

The man, who cannot be named yet, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

“The accused was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to next week for a possible bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.

The shooting incident took place in Lawrence Drive in Berea West on Monday, May 15, at around 2pm.

More on this

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman was walking along Lawrence Drive when the suspect allegedly tried to run her over with his vehicle.

“It was further reported that, having failed to hit her with the car, the suspect alighted from his vehicle and fired several shots at the victim before speeding off,” Netshiunda said.

“The woman survived the shooting and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.”

The suspect was arrested in Pietermaritzburg the same day.

The victim is still in hospital.

The school, outside where the shooting took place, said in a circular to parents that none of its pupils witnessed the incident.

“Our safety protocols were followed and, though most learners had gone home, those learners still at school along with the staff were kept safe,” the circular read.

“None of our staff or learners were involved in the incident in any way.”

The school said counsellors would be provided to those staff and pupils alarmed by the emergency procedures.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsShootingAttempted MurderGender-Based Violence

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe