Durban husband accused of shooting his wife outside a primary school to apply for bail

Durban – A 63-year-old Durban man who allegedly tried to run his wife over and then shot at her, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. The man, who cannot be named yet, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), he has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife. “The accused was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned to next week for a possible bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara. The shooting incident took place in Lawrence Drive in Berea West on Monday, May 15, at around 2pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman was walking along Lawrence Drive when the suspect allegedly tried to run her over with his vehicle. “It was further reported that, having failed to hit her with the car, the suspect alighted from his vehicle and fired several shots at the victim before speeding off,” Netshiunda said. “The woman survived the shooting and was rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.”

The suspect was arrested in Pietermaritzburg the same day. The victim is still in hospital. The school, outside where the shooting took place, said in a circular to parents that none of its pupils witnessed the incident.

“Our safety protocols were followed and, though most learners had gone home, those learners still at school along with the staff were kept safe,” the circular read. “None of our staff or learners were involved in the incident in any way.” The school said counsellors would be provided to those staff and pupils alarmed by the emergency procedures.